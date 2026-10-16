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“You Can’t Sit Under a Tree, Like the Romantic Vision of a Romantic Poet, and Hope to Breathe in an Idea.”
A new edition of The Writing Life with Trevor Payne and his new book, The Mechanicals
Oct 16
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Ben Davies Crisp
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Trevor Payne
, and
Ginosko Literary Journal
7
3
2
Bird Flight in Summer & More by Lenore Weiss
Featured in Ginosko Literary Journal #36
Oct 8
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Ginosko Literary Journal
and
Ben Davies Crisp
7
2
“The Human Journey of Self-Discovery is Heroism in the Ordinary.”
A new edition of The Writing Life with Mary L. Tabor and her book, Who By Fire
Oct 1
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Ben Davies Crisp
and
<Mary L. Tabor>
21
16
12
September 2026
Burning by Órfhlaith Foyle
New Short Story featured in Ginosko #36
Sep 22
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Ben Davies Crisp
and
Ginosko Literary Journal
8
3
2
August 2026
“We Humans Know So Little, So Maybe, Just Maybe, Everything You Thought Was Inert Or Soulless Or Without Language Is The Opposite.”
The Writing Life with Nina Schuyler, as she talks about her new book, Open the Floodgates
Aug 26
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Ben Davies Crisp
,
Ginosko Literary Journal
, and
Nina Schuyler
15
7
7
The Swim by Swetha Amit
From Ginosko Literary Journal #36
Aug 17
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Ben Davies Crisp
and
Swetha Amit
9
3
2
Aikaterίna & Other Poems by Catherine Strisik
From Ginosko Literary Journal #36
Aug 7
•
Ginosko Literary Journal
6
July 2026
when you’re strange & other poems by Celia A. Sorhaindo
From Ginosko Literary Journal #36
Jul 30
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Ben Davies Crisp
and
Ginosko Literary Journal
7
1
1
33 ⅓ by Patrick Shiroishi
From Ginosko Literary Journal #36
Jul 14
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Ben Davies Crisp
and
Ginosko Literary Journal
11
2
June 2026
Ginosko Literary Journal #36
A new edition of the journal is here featuring new stories, poems and more.
Jun 30
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Ben Davies Crisp
and
Ginosko Literary Journal
9
2
"The Novel Asks: Across Race and Class, How Can We Be Good Neighbors to Each Other?"
We speak with bestselling author Vanessa Hua about her new novel Coyoteland.
Jun 5
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Ben Davies Crisp
and
Ginosko Literary Journal
6
1
3
May 2026
Still Buried by Louella Lester
From Ginosko Literary Journal #35
May 20
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Ben Davies Crisp
and
Ginosko Literary Journal
7
5
1
© 2026 Ginosko Literary Journal
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