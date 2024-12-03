About Ginosko Literary Journal

Ginosko Literary Journal was founded in Northern California in 2002. At Ginosko, Grace, Spirit, Vision guide our celebration of storytelling and the written word. Building on a legacy of literary excellence, including work by authors featured in The New Yorker and a Pushcart Prize nomination, Ginosko is now on Substack to bring our passion for literature directly to you.

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Here, you’ll find:

Captivating Stories: Dive into a world of prose, poetry, and creative non-fiction from emerging and established voices.

Author Interviews: Gain insight into the creative minds behind the words.

Reviews and Recommendations: Discover books, stories, and literary trends that spark inspiration.

Exclusive Content: Be the first to know about submission opportunities, behind-the-scenes insights, and curated literary conversations.

Access to writing retreats with our collaborative partner, Studio Luce.

Join a community that values the transformative power of words. Whether you’re a writer, reader, or lover of all things literary, Ginosko is your space to explore, reflect, and connect.

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