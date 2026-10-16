Ginosko Literary Journal

Ginosko Literary Journal

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Susan I Weinstein's avatar
Susan I Weinstein
Oct 17Edited

Is your journal publishing stories by women? Especially controversal ones? Or are you accepting them, giving a date for publication and then blowing them off? I experienced that with my story, “The Kissing Disease” a couple years back. It was the kind of elitest sexist behavior found in male Academics of a certain age. Never forgot—why? No excuse.

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