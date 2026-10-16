Next up on The Writing Life we host author Trevor Payne. Trevor was born in Toronto and raised in Ottawa, Canada. He has an English degree from Stanford University and an MFA from Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he wrote the first pages of the project that became The Mechanicals.

He was a public high school English teacher for 27 years, an identity he left behind a hundred miles ago when he moved from the Philly burbs to New York City. His writing has been featured in the Eckleberg Review. His first book, A Cup of Water, was published in 2010.

In this interview Trevor speaks to Ben Davies Crisp about his new novel, The Mechanicals with Unsolicited Press.

About You as a Writer

Having spent nearly three decades as a public high school English teacher, how did teaching literature for several decades shape your own approach to craft and voice in your fiction?

That a clever turn of phrase cannot carry a plot—that as a writer you can’t just be a word lugger. There needs to be a structure, the parts of a story must cohere. It’s hardly a new concept; over 2000 years ago Aristotle in his Poetics discusses the imperative for a compelling architecture, a turning point separating the complication from, and I love this term, the unravelling, which forever alters the initial state of affairs. Without this critical inflection point, small or large, the story will not feel unified and complete.

In my first lesson in a creative writing class, to emphasize how a turning point, with its connotation of motion and redirection, gets at the essence of what elevates a series of incidents into a plot, I would write on the board two lines from the Pet Shop Boys song Rent:

I love you.

You pay my rent.

You see, I’d say to them, how this is a two-line poem. One of the most common phrases in the English language, ‘I love you’ contextualized by the subsequent line invoking an entirely more cynical notion of the relationship between the speaker and the subject. This feels like a whole expression, not simply two juxtaposed thoughts, because of the shift across the lines. Magic!

Who are the authors and literary influences that have most shaped your perspective on fiction and storytelling?

I admire Jonathan Franzen for his confident realist style, and Margarette Atwood, Toni Morrison, and Tim O’Brien for the clarity and immediacy in their complex expressions and how the scenes can drift into magical realism. I find it beguiling when a writer pulls off this effect.

But I have a foundational connection to Jack Kerouac, on whom I wrote my college thesis, and John Updike, whom I discovered as I was returning to school after winter vacation my sophomore year. I picked up a copy of Rabbit at Rest in an airport bookstore not registering it was the last in the series. I then decided to read the other three in reverse order. I loved the energy in the close third person voice and enjoyed getting to know the deeply realized character of Harry Angstrom as I descended into his previous life phases.

However, it was Kerouac who initially activated my desire to be a writer. I recall the seminal moment that occurred toward the end of cross-country season when I was seventeen. I came home from a long Sunday training run just as it was getting dark. I turned on my shower radio and listened to Chez 106, at the time Ottawa’s most popular FM radio station, to catch the start of a long-form interview with an intimate of the Beat Generation writers—Ferlinghetti?—who evoked the gonzo ethos of the San Francisco scene swirled around the conversation. I read On The Road and The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, which told the crazy true story of Neal Cassady and Ken Kesey and the rest of the Merry Pranksters bombing across the country in a hand-painted school bus named Furthur—yes, one of those [sic] spellings—and deeply internalized the mythology of their hyper-kinetic search for the cultural frontier and flushed with the naïve romantic notion of ripping a novel whole from my essence, like Athena from Zeus’s forehead. I wanted to be a novelist in this mode. (Of course I became a deliberate craftsman.)

About The Mechanicals

How would you introduce The Mechanicals to a reader encountering this novel for the first time?

The vibe of the novel is a contemporary literary fiction with a touch of magical realism. The story is populated by characters who are, in a sense, societal misfits. But they don’t see themselves that way and are able to bravely affirm love and beauty as they make their way through the messiness of the universe.

And I hope you like it.

The Mechanicals is described as a “modern day love comedy” yet also looks at men’s magazines, MMA fighting, and the porn industry. How did you balance comedic elements with the heavier emotional beats in the narrative?

I tip off the reader there that this is an affirmative love story—the ‘love comedy’ notion—and this vibe was always at the core of my vision for the novel. What pulls against the tragic elements, especially Guy’s death, is the attachment between the characters. The relationships, despite the massive challenges they face, endure and evolve.

Also, what drew you to explore these specific subcultures?

As a teenager I was obsessed with the middleweight division in boxing—Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, Roberto Durán—super talented fighters who all fought each other when they were at their best, and so I was predisposed to pay attention to MMA when it started to become more mainstream.

I heard an interview on Howard Stern with Jenna Jameson and Tito Ortiz, an OG MMA star, who were married with kids at the time, and I was struck with how despite their extreme occupations they had normative struggles. Later that year another early MMA player, Evan Tanner, died during an ill-fated hike in the desert, which fascinated me because here was a supreme physical specimen who still had the limits of a human being, how naïve and childlike his understanding of danger seemed. For a couple years I carried around a few stories on this tragedy I had printed out and placed in a manila folder in my leather Coach satchel. I combined elements of Tito and Evan to come up with Guy, and then I thought about what it would be like for his partner to be a single mother and came up with Natasha. I felt a throughline that connected violence and sex, people who are capable of performing these core animalistic human behaviors at the highest level professionally, and that they can exist on another more commonly human level just like the rest of us.

If a reader carries just one insight or emotion away after finishing the final page, what do you hope it is?

That despite the fact that life is messy, love can be lying in wait, often within the confines of our current lives.

Looking Ahead

Having transitioned from a long career in high school education to focusing on writing, what piece of advice do you find most essential to pass along to emerging writers?

I always stressed that to be a writer you have to act like a writer, and to achieve this rhythm over time you need to internalize that writing is a core part of your identity. The first day or two of a new creative writing class I would tell them my Wolverine analogy. In the first X-Men movie Rogue asks him about his adamantium claws as they are driving in his truck, When they come out…does it hurt? And he responds, Every time. This is writing, I say, holding up my fists beside my face. It is difficult even for people who are good at it. Therefore, you need an internal motivation and a process, as without one even a very talented individual will not produce anything over time. Most people quit. Along these lines I emphasize that there is an essential physicality to the behaviors—that you can’t sit under a tree, like the romantic vision of a romantic poet, and hope to breathe in an idea. You need to continually make observations that you externalize on the page; otherwise they will evaporate into the ether as quickly as they came. But it is intoxicating what can happen when you sustain a patch of labor long enough to drift into the flow state; your mind will deliver up unique thoughts that wouldn’t otherwise have occurred, and these thoughts are always your best.

What projects are currently sitting on your writing desk?

I am about a quarter of the way through the draft of a new novel. Working title: Canadian Pastoral.

And I am investing effort into my Substack, the second order—the throughline meditations on the core human need to create and consume narratives. Perhaps I can generate a tidy book’s worth of these.

Where can readers best follow your work, read your writing, and connect with you online?

Website: trevorpayne.info

Substack: the second order