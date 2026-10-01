Ginosko Literary Journal

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Susan Campbell's avatar
Susan Campbell
Oct 2

I loved reading this novel! Before it was published, I read it each week on Mary's Substack. And then I couldn't wait for the actual book to arrive so I could read it cover to cover in one weekend. Mary's writing stood out to me then as someone who has a masterful hand on language; her sentences would often catch my breath with their beauty or heartache. But with the rise of ai slop, I believe her work is even more precious. I hope this novel becomes a classic; the characters are sealed in my heart as some of my favorites of all time, not to mention the inside cover of the book reveals something special when you open it. 💖

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David T Deal's avatar
David T Deal
6d

Mary,

Keep up the good work; your range of interests and interesting people continues to amaze me! Keep it up; do let me know when you visit the DC area.

Dave

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