For the latest edition of The Writing Life we are delighted to welcome Mary L. Tabor, whose novel, Who By Fire , started out here on this very platform.

Mary is the author of The Woman Who Never Cooked: short stories, (Re)Making Love: memoir and Who by Fire: novel . She was a high school English teacher who then had a 16-year corporate career and returned to teaching at George Washington University and the Smithsonian’s Campus-on-the-Mall while also a Woodrow Wilson Visiting Fellow.

Interviewed by Ben Davies Crisp for Ginosko Literary Journal. Mary has also shared an excerpt of the novel, which you can read below.

Hi Mary, it’s great to chat to you today! You’ve had a fascinating career trajectory—transitioning from high school English teacher to corporate executive, and eventually leaving the corporate world to write full-time. How did that professional shift shape your perspective and voice when you sat down to write creative fiction?

Teaching has always been my love, but after a divorce, I needed to take those skills to a higher paying job to support my children. I entered the corporate world as an editor and to my surprise I kept getting promoted until I was the most senior woman in a highly misogynistic organization. I was doing solid work using the craft of writing for business-like ends. Though that work gave me the means to educate my children through college, it became a kind of personal devastation—time filled with daily events, with brown-stained coffee cups, with piles of printed type, the means to an end that didn’t address my personal confusion. I needed to write to understand.

Who are the writers and thinkers who have most shaped your vision, and outside of literature, what non-literary influences echo in your work?

Milan Kundera and this line from Testaments Betrayed: “Suspending moral judgement is the morality of the novel The morality that stands against the ineradicable human habit of judging instantly, ceaselessly, and everyone; of judging before, and in the absence of, understanding.”

D.H. Lawrence, Auden, Eliot, Bishop. The corporate work gave me an education in economic theory and political lobbying that I suspect can be seen in the fiction and memoir.

About Who By Fire

How would you introduce Who By Fire to a reader discovering this for the first time?

With this question: Can the perspective of memory on the moral journey that is an interminable chain of long lead to forgiveness?

The book has had a unique journey. First published in 2012, it was then rediscovered through serialization on your Substack, and now reissued in a special edition by Empress Editions in February 2026. Can you tell us a bit about how that rediscovery and revival came to be?

I serialized the novel on Substack and Alisa Kennedy Jones was a devoted and eloquent reader in her comments. She offered me a book contract for a special edition of Who by Fire.

The novel is told through a non-linear narrative anchored in the memory of the male narrator, Robert. What made you decide to tell this story specifically through Robert’s voice and shifting recollections?

I wanted to understand a male point of view. Robert who tells the story of his own undoing approaches the world in ways directly opposite to mine: He’s the sort of person who’s driven by the Laws of Thermodynamics and quotes C.P. Snow’s shorthand: 1. You cannot win. 2. You cannot break even. 3. You cannot get out of the game. Though he’s imagining parts of his wife’s story and Isaac’s, her lover, and Evan’s, Isaac’s wife, he’s quite honest about his inability to reach absolute zero. He has, as I suppose, all of us who are on the road of self-discovery, his what ifs. Not an easy place to be. Acceptance isn’t a return to the self we thought we were, it’s the place where we stand after the search, and in his case after the imagining that becomes knowing. He became for me someone I love by the end and hope every reader will too.

And I’ve got to ask about the title, Who By Fire. Is that a nod to Leonard Cohen? Why did you choose that for the title?

The title comes from three sources: The fire Robert saw in the small town in Iowa, from the Jewish liturgy from Yom Kippur that addresses how we may die: Who shall perish by water and who by fire, by torment.

And in the same way Leonard Cohen’s song with that title relies on the same. Who by fire, who by water, who by sunshine, who in the nighttime? and closes with “Who shall I say is calling.”

So, fire for Robert was a call, a danger and an erotic hope.

If a reader carries just one insight or emotion away after finishing the final page, what do you hope it is?

That the human journey of self-discovery is heroism in the ordinary.

Looking Ahead

Having taught creative writing and as a writer yourself, what piece of advice or insight do you find most essential to pass along to emerging writers?

Journal—not a diary but an image journal. Save everything—even and often the stuff you think doesn’t work: fodder lies therein. Sleep: The unconscious mind gives us answers and rest. We need both as we puzzle through the invention. And this from Edmond Jabés, French philosopher, “If there is no risk, there is no writing.”

What is currently sitting on your writing desk or horizon?

As a decidedly lyrical writer at heart, I’m finishing a novel titled Dangerous Love —may even post some in the future online—maybe!

Where can readers best follow your work, read your Substack, and connect with you online?

My Substack’s title is my mantra: “Only connect …” the epigraph to E.M. Forster’s novel Howards End.

Here’s an excerpt from the novel:

“The Last Place You Looked”

I’ve heard that color can’t be remembered or that color memory is a gift like perfect pitch. Whether or not one has perfect color memory, color evokes memory, the way of all the senses. Like the scent of apples and pears—her skin. Like the sound of the first four notes of the Schubert in G flat—the echo of her climax in my mind. The red-orange-pink of the tiles I see in the old brick in the buildings where I live on 21st Street—her mouth when she slept and then when she was gone, when all that was left was memory and my obsession with fire (blue, red, white, green, black fire) and with perspective. …

She is the color blue, her delicate nostrils, her pale, translucent eyelids, the filigree of skin at the edges of her eyes when she lay on the cold metal slab in the tiled basement of the funeral home. And perspective comes from this place.

Galileo, with his crude imperfect “Optick Tube,” found Saturn in 1610 when no one believed what he saw was possible, a planet with disappearing arms—the way he saw the rings. His perspective created such danger he revealed it in an anagram written in Latin.

When she walked in the sand, her feet made marks like arrows or inverted hearts on the sand because the bunions in her shoes had made the slender big toe angle in toward her other toes. There was no space between her big toe and the next digit. In the light of day, I came out and followed her in her bikini. I took pictures of her while she held her gauze beach wrap above her head in the breeze, unashamed of what she called her aging body. I took pictures of her footprints on the sand.

Perspective places the viewer in an unsafe space. Vermeer’s camera obscura gave him a nearly photographic external view that he kept secret because, perhaps, he feared the repercussions. Matisse’s shifting perspective risked the accusation of “beast.”

I am both outside and inside my wife’s perspective and decidedly unsafe.

On a frigid January night after she died, I went out on my fire escape. I saw Saturn in the north sky, the first star to appear that night. The planet is second in size only to Jupiter but its specific gravity is less than water. It is so light the planet could float in a bathtub if one existed big enough to hold it. It is light because its center is a gaseous fire. Its core is 21,150 degrees Fahrenheit, so hot that the winds that blow across it create rings of yellow and gold. It is far from the sun and surrounded by icy cold moons. These things are known only through the perspective of telescopes, infrared spectrometers, ultraviolet imaging, plasma waves and space travel that have revealed the paradox of cold and fire.

I ask, Can the perspective of memory on the mortal journey that is an interminable chain of longing lead to forgiveness?