Comparative Regency of Sand Dunes



Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I drove across Texas and New Mexico

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published and Arizona back to California.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It was the rocks and the sky in those other places.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But back in California, it was the endless beige.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sometimes the color came from drought,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published other times it was the new construction sites.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Religions share the liturgical vigor of purple

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published sashes, fringed yellow pennants, and long gowns.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Out west, the rootlessness drifts across Hwy 90,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published like a divorcee crusading at a hotel pool bar.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Everything beiged out. Even the emboldened wash

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published of sun rays cannot relinquish their grasp

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published on all that colorlessness.

Three Quarter Length, Georgia



Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Electric lights dimmed at sunrise, televisions switched themselves off. The intricate aggression of unpaved walkways set to drain naturally.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Man, these sagging power lines owe the late hours their deceptive commitment of quick agreement, the derelict rumble of fainting care.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You had polyester eye shadow and a baby blue satin jacket. I had a half pack of Camaros and drove the rusted Pall Malls into an empty quarry.

Medium Quality Spirits Talking at the Grocery Store

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Truth is like a river filled

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published with garbage. And any direction you move, you

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published touch more trash. But you find that some of

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published that trash

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published will be useful. That’s what

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Good for Something, Texas

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I saw calves and angus and horses,

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Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published turned over like tumbleweeds. I saw the perforated cumulus hang down

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published like they sifted springs from the universe

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published and decided where to deliver them. I was a train rider. A chocolate candy

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published eater in the sparse desert, splitting

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published caffeinated atoms into Bergman movies.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So when the cactus plants became

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published a flowering brush the color

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published of pale Easter skirts, I succumbed. I was then a barb on the wire, a fenced-in

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published cataclysm looking for a place to be

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published seeded in night hours. There were mountains and they roughed

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published out folds like suede boots sour on liquid.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Everything eroded to baptism.

Henry Cherry is a winner of the Silver Needle Press Award for Poetry. Once a cowhand, now an award winning journalist and teacher, his fiction, poetry, and criticism have appeared in Los Angeles Review of Books, Coachella Review, Cathexis Northwest Press, Australia’s Cordite Review, North Dakota Quarterly, Loch Raven Review, and The Louisiana Review. He also received a Los Angeles Press Club award in 2023. His photography is collected by Los Angeles Public Library and the Claremont Colleges.