Comparative Regency of Sand Dunes
I drove across Texas and New Mexico
and Arizona back to California.
It was the rocks and the sky in those other places.
But back in California, it was the endless beige.
Sometimes the color came from drought,
other times it was the new construction sites.
Religions share the liturgical vigor of purple
sashes, fringed yellow pennants, and long gowns.
Out west, the rootlessness drifts across Hwy 90,
like a divorcee crusading at a hotel pool bar.
Everything beiged out. Even the emboldened wash
of sun rays cannot relinquish their grasp
on all that colorlessness.
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Three Quarter Length, Georgia
Electric lights dimmed at sunrise, televisions switched themselves off. The intricate aggression of unpaved walkways set to drain naturally.
Man, these sagging power lines owe the late hours their deceptive commitment of quick agreement, the derelict rumble of fainting care.
You had polyester eye shadow and a baby blue satin jacket. I had a half pack of Camaros and drove the rusted Pall Malls into an empty quarry.
Medium Quality Spirits Talking at the Grocery Store
Truth is like a river filled
with garbage. And any direction you move, you
touch more trash. But you find that some of
that trash
will be useful. That’s what
the truth is.
Good for Something, Texas
I saw calves and angus and horses,
water troughs made of fiberglass
turned over like tumbleweeds. I saw the perforated cumulus hang down
like they sifted springs from the universe
and decided where to deliver them. I was a train rider. A chocolate candy
eater in the sparse desert, splitting
caffeinated atoms into Bergman movies.
So when the cactus plants became
a flowering brush the color
of pale Easter skirts, I succumbed. I was then a barb on the wire, a fenced-in
cataclysm looking for a place to be
seeded in night hours. There were mountains and they roughed
out folds like suede boots sour on liquid.
Everything eroded to baptism.
Henry Cherry is a winner of the Silver Needle Press Award for Poetry. Once a cowhand, now an award winning journalist and teacher, his fiction, poetry, and criticism have appeared in Los Angeles Review of Books, Coachella Review, Cathexis Northwest Press, Australia’s Cordite Review, North Dakota Quarterly, Loch Raven Review, and The Louisiana Review. He also received a Los Angeles Press Club award in 2023. His photography is collected by Los Angeles Public Library and the Claremont Colleges.