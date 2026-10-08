Bird Flight in Summer

She stood on a beach which smelled of suntan lotion, watched a man, his head in a handkerchief, open a cooler filled with banana leaves stuffed with spices. He shouted, pasteles, pasteles! A lifeguard’s whistle bulleted the air. In her mouth, she tasted the sting of salt water and heard the sound of breaking waves mixed with laughter and mothers calling to their children to be careful. Everything merged into one sound and sigh as she stood opposite her father. “Always stand up straight,” he said, and began counting slowly—one, two, three. At each step, she moved closer toward him until the moment she leaped into his hands on her hips lifting her up, up, up—his arms stretched long above his head muscular and into the clouds. Flying. She was a bird flapping her wings. Above and below the whirling world. Sky and pinwheels of beach umbrellas stretched out along the shore as people turned their heads. Eyes pointed at her, her father, so strong and steady. Her feet nearly reached the rocky cliffs, pointed and toes stretched. But once again, she heard the lifeguard’s shrieking whistle. Landed back down. Sand between her toes, legs trembling on the newfound earth.

Water Molecules on the Loose

Outside my window there are New Zealand flaxes, climbing yellow aloes, and canna lilies. I watch hummingbirds disappear inside the tall stalks of these flowers, beaks pointed downward until they resurface almost as if they’ve been baptized by pollen. But there are so many things I’m unable to observe, a metabolic process that continues without any intervention. Goings-on initiated by the first electron excited by a photon that’s been carried away on a pool table called photosynthesis. When a body meets a body comin’ through the rye. The same line from a poem by Robert Burns that Holden Caulfield tried to remember. Nature does not pretend to be innocent, something Holden had to discover. The harvesting of light by proteins attached to the chlorophyll’s thylakoid membranes, possibly evolving from ancestral algae that floated in the first soup of oceans. Not wanting the chlorophyll molecule to be left without a missing electron, something must be done. There’s a search for a replacement electron that kicks off stage two. We use what we have. Photolysis, lysis in Latin meaning loosening—Light energy is used to split water molecules releasing the needed replacement electron. And we breathe in a sigh (oxygen) of relief.

First Steps

Suddenly sprouting from dry backyards one or two, even three in late summer, pink as cotton candy or pink as face powder naked ladies along sidewalks we’re driving past brown pelicans floating in an airy solution, the waves on the shoreline like crashing cymbals that make us look, look up higher, more sunburned as mermaid fairies on a beach littered with sand crab skeletons and whips of kelp before the rays recruit our blankets shiny as a puff flower ready to blow away in the wind

I watch my granddaughter’s graceful alliance of muscles as she takes first steps rising on all fours, a sort of down dog but without a stretchy ache, a limber salamander, all those months at ground level doing her own joyous crabbing, but for one moment, she stands on two legs balanced along the curved ripple marks of sand, a mountain range she wants to cross, no metronome of fear with the glossy ocean volcanic rock spectators cheering her from the background, and in one quick move, she arrives at the sand’s gelatinous valley, inches forward sees the next hill as a band of pelicans curve toward her and write a note in the sky.

The Wounds of the Nation Go Unbound

I’d finished watching a movie about the military in Argentina, the dirty wars of 1976 to 1983 where nearly thirty thousand people were arrested and shoved into cars. Disappeared. Mothers marched down streets with pictures of the missing planted on their chests. Madres. But wait a minute. Isn’t that what’s happening in the United States, our president lassoing clouds with rolls of masking tape for his magalogue cover-up of the sun? Sing a sad song of six pence. The King is in his counting house counting all his money. Dinna feel like a shadowy cold and dark horizon surrounding our country? Men and women patrolling our cities in camouflage with eyes focused to the ground? All along the watchtower, the wounds of our nation are infected. They go unbound. Festering pustules with every new news headline shared across social media platforms. But everywhere people keep climbing the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, visiting the Jefferson Library, reading Martin’s words, and leaving yellowed photographs and small flags for Vietnam veterans. The last time I remember counting the names of the dead was on the walls of a Prague synagogue. Cicadas and sirens sing to each other across the National Mall.

& To be Continued

Neighbors flooded MacArthur Avenue, streets closed to cars and forget about finding parking, but we finally did; there’s our darling little girl, roly-poly flesh competing with the waist-band of her scooter shorts, jacaranda-colored caftans, a party where everyone handed over an orange ticket for a second pouring standing in line with a glass mug; guys with hair fades swooping over the shoreline of double-digit pierced ears, carrying kids on shoulders, infants in strollers, exchanging high-fives with names of restaurants and all just causes printed on the front and back of T-shirts, pink unicorns walking hand-in-hand on two feet, soap bubbles blowing from an elephant’s trunk and jars of shea butter, skin-to-skin a flash of gold necklaces riding around necks like all-weather chains; really not one hand holding a cell phone, or a single mention of bombing or deaths or troops in cities because we were dancing and boom-boxing and hip-hopping rolling on the curb and in the center of the street, and when the amplifier gave out with a pop and hiss of white light, the DJ laughed let’s keep going as we bounced to the smell of grilled hot dogs and tacos as though nothing bad would ever happen.

Lenore Weiss lives in Oakland, California and is a member of The Writers Grotto. She serves as the Associate Creative Nonfiction (CNF) Editor for Mud Season Review. Recently, Lenore won the Magpie Magazine Clark Closser Memorial Literature Award in Nonfiction. Her environmental novel Pulp into Paper and poetry collection, Video Game Pointers were both published in 2024. Prior poetry collections form a trilogy about love, loss, and mortality. Lenore is seeking representation for her novel All Gone!