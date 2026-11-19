For the latest edition of The Writing Life we are delighted to welcome Amy Speace whose debut poetry collection The Cardinals, was published on Sept 1st with Red Hen Press

Amy Speace is an award-winning Americana folk singer and songwriter discovered by Judy Collins. Her songs have been recorded by Ms. Collins and many others and she has won International Song of the Year from the Americana Music Association (UK). Her writing has been published in The New York Times , The Guardian , Working Mother , and Salon.com. She received her MFA from Spalding University and resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with her son, Huckleberry, and her dog, Dusty Springfield.

Interviewed by Ben Davies Crisp

About You as a Writer

Having spent years as a critically acclaimed songwriter and touring musician, what originally drew you toward the form of poetry, and how do you navigate the dual life of crafting music versus writing page poetry?

I’ve been writing poetry since I was very young. I didn’t write my first song until I was 25, but I was writing stories and plays and poetry since I first learned how to write. I always considered myself a writer. I knew somewhere in there I was a songwriter—maybe not knew—but I felt a real frustration with not being able to write songs. There was a longing to do it. It took a bad breakup to open the channels for songs.

As for the dual life, I don’t really discern between them. I’ve just always been a writer, an artist. In college, I was more of a playwright. I’ve just always been a writer and I’ve always been a musician. They go hand in hand.

I know some of your poems also work as songs. Is there a medium you currently enjoy more, and why? Or do the two work together?

Well, I’m not sure I’d say some poems “work” as songs. I took a piece that was originally a poem and put music to it, but it only felt like it landed when I made it a kind of hybrid—spoken word verses and sung choruses. You can put music to poetry, for sure, and many, many composers have done that wonderfully. To me, it’s a matter of intention. The words start and I either hear them in the cadence of song or I hear them just as words.

Who are the poets, writers, and artists who have most shaped your work?

Patti Smith is a huge inspiration to me because she really seems to have carved a path as an artist—she’s not just one thing or another. She’s an artist and she uses various media to express her work: poetry, song, paintings, photography, memoir. She’s my biggest North Star.

For poets, early on I was drawn to Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost, and Walt Whitman. I feel most drawn to Ada Limón, Maggie Smith, Sharon Olds, and Louise Glück these days. I mean, Mary Oliver, of course, too—just the wonder and love she has for the world and life itself.

As a songwriter, my influences are all over the map: Joni Mitchell, Dylan, John Prine, Lucinda Williams, Stephen Sondheim, Hoagy Carmichael, Patty Griffin, Jimmy Webb, Shawn Colvin, Bruce Springsteen. For artists, I’m drawn to the abstract expressionists. I could sit in The Rothko Chapel in Houston, TX for hours just staring.

But I’m influenced really by so many of my peers and friends. I love Jimmy Long’s work—he’s a West Virginia poet, one of my friends from my MFA program. Also, Laura Candler, from Sewanee, TN, also from Spalding University. I’m always influenced by Jason Isbell, Gillian Welch, John Fullbright, Will Hoge, Kenny Foster, Jon Vezner, Don Henry, and Buddy Mondlock—songwriters I’ve known, am friends with, have written with, or just always go to their shows.

About The Cardinals

How would you introduce The Cardinals to a reader encountering this collection for the first time?

Oh, I’m really bad at that, which is why I’m grateful that Kate Gale of Red Hen Press did such a great job describing it in the press blurb! Her description is the one I point to. Not that I want to disabuse myself of the responsibility of owning my own work, but she did such a wonderful job of describing what holds it all together. This is my first collection, so it’s all new to me. I know there are themes, and I know what I lean to in terms of what I write about, but it’s helpful to have someone else say, “Yes, and here’s the central mission statement.”

I was doing an event at Little City Books in Hoboken, NJ with poet Melissa Shepherd and she talked about how she read a theme of home in my work. I’d never seen that and it’s very fascinating to me. I moved around a lot as a kid, so I don’t really consider any one place my “hometown.” I got really good at rooting in quickly to wherever we are. If I move, I tend to unpack the boxes quickly and get stuff up on the walls immediately. I have to make home where I am and I have to do it immediately in order to feel, I don’t know, calm? At peace. In my own body.

What were the central sparks, themes, or life moments that inspired this body of poems?

I was grappling with the recent death of my father. I was going through a separation and then a divorce while I was writing this collection. And I was a fairly new mother. As well, I’d just done a deep dive into trauma therapy during the divorce and separation, so a lot of my life was breaking apart and also recreating.

Songwriting relies heavily on melody, rhythm, and pacing, whereas poetry lives static on the printed page. How did your experience as a songwriter inform your approach to sound, structure, and line breaks in The Cardinals?

Well, I don’t think poetry lives “static.” There’s music in language and groove in the meter and the form. I think I came to my MFA program with a solid working base of lyrical language and prosody. I had to learn form. That was revelatory for me. Learning the new skill of line breaks and pacing without the benefit of music and melody was like finger exercises on the piano. I felt like such a beginner compared to my colleagues.

So, once I had the education in the form of poetry—line and meter and diction, the craft of the art form—then I was able to marry the prosody I know from being a songwriter into what I write for a poem. I’m a fairly standard songwriter in that I rely on traditional form, whether it’s pop/country form (verse, verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus) or traditional folk/ballad refrain songs, or the kind of song from the pop-jazz songbook—the “Moon River” or “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” kind of song, which is more of an A section, B section song. I know those forms well and I love the structure, finding freedom of word choice, image, and melody within the strictest form. In poetry, I feel like I have more room to play with pacing.

Did the shift to poetry allow you to explore subjects and emotions that you never have in song?

Sure. I feel like with poetry, I can maybe go at something troubling or hard or even shocking directly and more brazenly than in song. In song, I can touch on tough subjects, and I have, but I’m not a punk rock writer. So if I’m going to write about abortion—which I have—I’m making choices about how this would work in music and melody, whereas with poetry, maybe I can use the white space, the line breaks, to do that work.

There are things I’ve never written so directly about that I did in my poetry. Like, I don’t necessarily want to write a song that speaks to how I felt the moment I signed my divorce papers—how wrecked I was, how angry, how shattered—because I don’t want to sing that song over and over in concerts. But I can write it in a poem and have the truth of that live there on the page without having it requested at shows.

If a reader carries just one insight or emotion away after finishing the final page, what do you hope it is?

I hope they feel a sense of a collective relief that to love another human or this world is to grieve the loss of it all, and that there is a divine sorrow we all share that has beauty and meaning.

Looking Ahead

Having navigated both the music industry and the literary world, what piece of advice or insight do you find most essential to pass along to emerging writers and songwriters?

That it is worthy of our time to write—whether or not anyone else reads it or hears the song. And to find teachers and mentors. And to find a community of writers and readers, because being a writer can be a lonely pursuit.

I moved to NYC after college because I wanted to live in The Village with other writers and musicians and actors and painters and dancers. I was in my 20s and full of dreams and didn’t really know anyone or how to do anything, but I figured it out and it was an incredible time to be there in the Village in the 1990s and early 2000s. I could afford a studio flat on E. 11th Street for $575, had three jobs, and lived that life I’d always read about. And in my 40s, I moved to East Nashville, which is the bohemian neighborhood here in Nashville, because I wanted to be surrounded by songwriters.

I’d say, when I knew I wanted to not only create things—songs, poems, plays, stories—but I wanted to actually see about making a living doing this, I knew I needed to be living in the middle of it all. So if any young songwriter comes to me, I always say: if you’re young and unencumbered, move to Nashville or Brooklyn, or some place that has a thriving music community. And don’t quit your day job. Having a day job doesn’t make you any less of an artist.

In terms of the literary world, I’m new here, so I feel like the kid at the adult table, elbows on the table, just listening and learning. So I’m asking for advice, not yet giving any!

Between new music, poetry, and touring, what is currently sitting on your writing desk or horizon?

I feel like I’m in a rich season of ideas and opportunity. I’m always writing songs. I have a songwriter gathering at my house a few times a month and the object is to bring a new song each time, so I am always stockpiling songs. I have a duo project with a great songwriter friend of mine, Kenny Foster, called Salt + The Wound, and we’re hoping to make a record soon. I am also gathering my own songs for my next record.

I’ve been doing shows this fall to promote the book that are a kind of hybrid concert/poetry reading, and I’m working on crafting this into a one-woman show called The Cardinals, hoping to find a director collaborator in Nashville to expand it for theater. I’m editing a memoir I’ve written that’s about having my son when I was 50, though it’s about much more than that. I’m constantly writing poems and I’ve got a cycle I’m working on right now, a series called Matins. So… a lot. I write poetry in the morning. I work on songs later in the day and sometimes at night. That’s kind of my routine.

Where can readers best follow your work, read your writing, and connect with you online?